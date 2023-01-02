Moment in which the ultralight is extracted from the Duero River as it passes through Villamarciel (Valladolid), on December 21. CLAUDIA ALBA EUROPE PRESS. (CLAUDIA ALBA EUROPE PRESS.)

The body of the second disappeared after the ultralight accident two weeks ago in Valladolid has been located in the Duero river this Monday morning. The emergency services, which have been tracking the area by land, sea and air since the accident on December 17, have located the body in the vicinity of the Valladolid town of San Miguel del Pino. The corpse was found on a shore hooked on some branches.

The crashed ultralight departed on the afternoon of December 17 from the Matilla de los Caños aerodrome, near the municipality of Tordesillas. The two occupants of the device were Guillermo Álvarez, deputy mayor for the PSOE of the Valladolid town of Geria, and Beatriz Cantos, daughter of the managers of the restaurant at the Matilla air base. The woman’s body was found inside the device two days after the accident, which the investigation has attributed to the fact that the ultralight became entangled in some power cables and ended up falling into the Duero River, which runs just below. This point is located in the vicinity of Villamarciel, four kilometers above where the body was sighted.

The difficult conditions have hindered the operations, directed by the Civil Guard, since these days the Duero falls with an intense flow and very low temperatures. The divers who rescued that body and later extracted the device from the channel had to work in cloudy water, with intense currents and cold, at a temperature of six degrees. During these two weeks of deployed device, it has had the help of thermal cameras, drones to inspect from a height and dogs specialized in aquatic tracking.

The body has been sighted by components of the Castilla y León Rescue and Rescue Association, a group of volunteer specialists in diving, rescue and aquatic rescue who collaborated with the Civil Guard in the search. The body was found floating on the right bank of the Duero River hooked to some branches. The ID of the pilot, who was 53 years old, was found among his clothes. The family has moved to that part of the river and the judicial authorities have removed the body while waiting for the autopsy to confirm whether it is indeed him.