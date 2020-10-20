Two specialists working on the excavation of the fourth dolmen in Antequera. Leonardo Garcia Sanjuan

The extraordinary construction of the Dolmen de Menga in Antequera (Málaga) almost 6,000 years ago has always intrigued researchers. First, because of the many architectural and engineering knowledge that was needed for its construction. Second, because it is not oriented towards the birth of the sun like the other megalithic monuments, but rather looks at the Peña de los Enamorados, a limestone rock massif whose profile resembles that of the face of a lying person. These circumstances made us suspect that those who had built this burial chamber – in addition to those of Viera and El Romeral, close and later in time – would have had to rehearse its construction beforehand and that the mountain with a human face must have a special significance for those settlers. Neolithic. Both hypotheses have been confirmed in just three days of excavation in the northern area of ​​the Peña de los Enamorados, where the presence of a fourth dolmen has been found, less monumental than the previous three but of great sacred importance.

“In the absence of dating evidence [que se harán próximamente] I risk saying that it is prior to Menga because of what we are finding there and because of the context ”, explains Leonardo García Sanjuán, a researcher at the University of Seville who directs the excavation together with David Wheatley, from the University of Southampton (United Kingdom ). The existence of this new dolmen has been sensed for 15 years. Two investigations carried out in 2005 and 2009 had found the existence of tumbled menhirs and a megalithic structure whose construction was not fully understood. “It was not a clear dolmen and an excavation was needed to fully understand it”, emphasizes Bartolomé Ruiz, director of the Archaeological Ensemble of Los Dólmenes. However, the family that owned the land did not give permits to carry out these works. Years of negotiation and the preparation of an agreement with the Ministry of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía have been necessary for the specialists to begin their work.

The first results of the excavation invite to interpret that the construction of this funerary construction predates that of Menga, included in a megalithic complex declared World Heritage in 2016 and that it is oriented towards the place where the fourth dolmen is located, from which six separate kilometres. The excavation, which will continue over the next few weeks, will serve to learn more about the site, which is located very close to the Matacabra shelter where there are a series of cave paintings – poorly preserved but an important example of schematic art, with geometric drawings related to nature, water or man— whose dating predates the construction of the Menga dolmen. It is just the context to which the researcher at the University of Seville refers. “If the paintings are earlier, this tomb will almost certainly be too,” insists García Sanjuán, also a professor of Prehistory.

The findings of the 15 people who work in the area have been “quick” and “forceful.” Also surprising, because the construction is a hybrid between the rock and the megalithic: it has a fixed area of ​​natural limestone in which a man-made structure was integrated to form a unique set. This differentiates it from the three dolmens known so far in the area, which have a structure raised one hundred percent by humans. At the entrance to the megalithic chamber, archaeologists have found a betyl, that is, a sacred stone that served as a protector of the ancestors buried there. So far the remains of two people have been found, but it is not ruled out that there will be more soon. Everything is also consistent with the medieval legend of Tello and Tagzona, which Sanjuán considers to come from the previous oral tradition that already had the Peña as the axis of its worldview.

The limestone mountain where the fourth dolmen has been found was venerated by the first settlers who settled in the El Torcal area —11 kilometers to the south— 7,500 years ago. In the so-called Cueva del Toro, with views of the Peña de los Enamorados, there are vestiges of the settlement of one of the oldest Neolithic populations in the Iberian Peninsula. The existence of fertile land, mineral resources, water and salt allowed the evolution of these first societies, which descended from the mountains to the fruitful valley and whose strength was demonstrated a millennium and a half later with the lifting of the Menga dolmen, which also looks to the rocky set with human profile. “Now we understand that they did it because the Peña was a compass that pointed to their ancestors,” says Sanjuán, how monumental.