She was found in mid-October in a landfill next to the former Buon Cammino prison in Cagliari by a former inmate. And she is now in Piedmont, in excellent health. Not only that: she has become a dog that searches for missing people. It is the story of Imai, a two-year-old Boxer dog. She now lives in Arignano, in the metropolitan city of Turin, welcomed by Vassilia Sacco, a volunteer from Casa di Axel who brought him from the island to Piedmont. Ivan Schmidt, instructor and dog trainer, is following the training of Imai who, from being a rescued dog, is becoming a dog that saves human lives.

“Imai is destined: destined to be saved and destined to save,” explains Schmidt. When she arrived in the new house she was frightened by every noise. But she especially she was afraid of people. “Step by step she trusted and entrusted to my skills – says the instructor – understanding that not all men were like those you met her until the day of her rescue”. A story with a happy ending that began with the discovery of the dog, in poor condition.

«The boy who found him – Schmidt reconstructs – asked for help from Radio Zampetta Sarda who created a post on social media and this was intercepted by the current owner. Imai was treated at the Karel Clinic in Cagliari, then, after 10 days of hospitalization, the owner arrived in Sardinia to take Imai to her new home in Piedmont. From there the physical recovery began first and then the behavioral recovery through hydrotherapy and environmental stimulations with a process of pressure and release ». Then the mantrailing activity, the search for missing persons.

With an excellent teacher: Schmidt has dealt with over 40 judicial police operations and was also technical consultant for the cases of Yara Gambirasio and the twins Alessia and Livia Shepp who disappeared in Switzerland. Heartfelt message from the same teacher to the dog: “Imai, I apologize for what humans have done to you and I sincerely hope that together with your owner and those who love you like her, we have been able to make us forgive a little”.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Antonella Clerici and her dogs: “Dear Oliver and Simba, my masters of anarchy”

– The story of Harvest, the puppy dog ​​who didn’t want to leave the cardboard box in which her owner abandoned her

– The friendship between Thayson and Boby, so a dog bites the rope that keeps his four-legged friend tied

– New York, horse-drawn carriages in Central Park goodbye? The idea of ​​”electric cars” reappears

– The story of Nachito, the hero dog who gave his life to protect his family from a snake

– Thus a woman saves her elderly dog ​​by remaining on the roof of a house submerged by a flood

– Dog killed by Pit Bull in Arezzo, owner of the aggressive dog reported

– France, sighted a beluga in the Seine: second time in two months

– Shock in UK: Thousands of farmed chickens die from heat, investigation opened

– A man tackles the cheering crowd to prevent an injured dog from being trampled and carries him safely on his shoulder

– Dog and cat meet after a year apart, their reaction explains their wonderful relationship

– That silent date with the dog Monday

– Beethoven was found in Turin, a dog left alone in excrement and waste

– Dog left without food and water dies at home, a woman reported in Syracuse

– South Africa, rhino killings rise in the first half due to Asian demand for horns

– The stop to the selective culling of male chicks has been definitively approved

– Miranda and Fortuna, a pair of inseparable cats

– A moving video shows what love can do to a sad cat in a shelter

– Six puppies closed in a sack and thrown from a bridge, discovered because they were entangled in a branch. Only one female was saved

– Ukraine, at least 5 thousand dolphins have died in the Black Sea since the beginning of the war: “It’s an environmental tragedy”

– Porto Venere, the rescue dog Mia dies under the eyes of swimmers after a demonstration at sea

– Stray dog ​​Fred watches over the coffin of the person who adopted him five years ago

– The thrilling moment when a lost elderly dog ​​finds its owner

– He hears the meow of three cats stuck in a farmhouse roof and calls the police to save them

– Galak, the dog “friend” of the faithful of San Giovanni Rotondo, was killed. Shot to death

– Begging with dog in Turin, a pregnant female in poor health has been saved

– Two-year-old girl and the dog left locked in the car in the heat on Lake Garda, saved by the carabinieri

– The cat Geó, love under the hedge

– The lock on the refrigerator, the hunger for love of bulimia and the dachshund dog Attila

– From New York to Venice (and beyond): the journey around the world of the three sponge cakes, mocaccino and donut