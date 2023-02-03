The whole fraction and the municipality of Massa Lubrense had mobilized for the search

Editorial board – Nerano

A story fortunately with a happy ending. Gennaro, the 3-year-old boy who disappeared wearing pajamas, in Neranopart of the municipality of Massa Lubrense, it was found. The fear of the mother, of the family and of the whole village of Campania fortunately lasted only a few hours. The mobilization of the forces of law and order, of the citizens and the diffusion on the web of the news of her disappearance, has helped the searches and the finding of her. A helicopter flying over the area spotted him not too far from home and waited until a police officer arrived.

the disappearance in Nerano — Gennaro had disappeared presumably around 9 in the morning on Friday 3 February 2023. The boy had wandered off alone, still wearing his blue pajamas and only his socks on his feet. The mother, Giovanna Porzio, had fallen asleep and the little one had left the house alone, probably the family lives in a classic small-town house with a ground floor and a small garden from which it is easy to get out even at the age of three. See also MotoGP | Aprilia: Savadori's RS-GP with a biplane front wing

the search for the missing child — The searches started immediately, carried out by all the forces of the order of Nerano and the municipality of Massa Lubrense, Carabinieri, Police, municipal, civil protection, Fire Brigade and Alpine rescue. All mobilized to find the little one. Naturally, the inhabitants of the area also took action to carry out the research and help the family.

the family of the missing child — A particularly well-known family in Massa Lubrense. Gennaro’s father is a shipwright and works in the nautical sector, his mother Giovanna is a pharmacist and works in a parapharmacy in the area of ​​Dr. Agostino Celentano who, as reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno, intervened in the research by making a drone available . Luckily everything worked out for the best. The little one, who had voluntarily left, was found not too far from home.