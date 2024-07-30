Found dying on the street in the middle of the night, Sharon Verzeni died in hospital after a few hours: investigations are underway to find the culprit

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened during the night along the streets of Terno d’Isola. A 33-year-old woman, called Sharon Verzeni she lost her life after the intervening officers found her dying in the street, after she herself managed to phone and ask for help.

The police are now trying to carry out all the investigations of the case, also to be able to find the guilty of this latest crime. The hypotheses taken into consideration are still different and perhaps, only in the next few hours could the turning point.

Sharon Verzeni was 33 years old and worked as a beauticianShe was originally from Bottanuco, but with her partner she had moved to the municipality of Island Tripletsin the province of Bergamo. During the night between Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th July, she was on the street in via Castagnate and it was she herself, after they hit her, who call 118. He told the rescuers: “Help, they stabbed me!”

Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes and found her in really good condition. desperate. They first stabilized her on the spot and then rushed her to the hospital Pope John XXIIIwhere they tried to do everything possible to save her. However, it was only this morning that the sad epilogue arrived. Sharon’s heart has stopped beating forever.

What emerged from the initial investigations into the heartbreaking death of Sharon Verzeni

The details that have emerged on this matter at the moment are still few and fragmentary. From what has emerged, the 33 year old’s partner was in the minutes in which the crime was committed home and neighbors told officers they saw her a lot often at night on the street.

Consequently, the police hypothesize that Sharon lost her life while she was waiting for a person and it was the latter who hit her.

Of course this is just one of the hypothesis that they have taken into consideration. Now the agents are looking for of the weapon used in the crime and only further investigations will provide concrete answers on this very serious and heartbreaking episode.