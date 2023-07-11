Thai police announced the discovery, in a refrigerator in a house in the south of the country, of the dismembered body of a German businessman 62-year-old who has been missing for a week.

The Nong Prue police chief announced that the discovery took place at 11.30 pm yesterday, after examining the recordings of the surveillance cameras in the area. A significant amount of money has disappeared from the victim’s bank accounts. The police have identified several suspects, of Thai and German nationality.