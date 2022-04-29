The son of the famous writer Paul Auster found dead: Daniel Auster died of an overdose, was accused of manslaughter

Daniel Auster died of an overdose. The son of the famous writer Paul Auster was accused of the murder of his 10-month-old daughter, found lifeless in his home.

The tests showed that the little girl died of a very serious one drug intoxication, fentanyl and heroin. But the investigation has not yet revealed how a 10-month-old girl could have taken those drugs. And now she won’t even be able to tell her dad about it anymore.

The man was accused of manslaughter and after the arrest, which took place last April 15, he was in waiting for the trial.

According to the first reports, it seems that his overdose was accidental. Daniel Auster was found dead with a non-excessive dose beside him. He has been defined as one of what he was I usually inject myself.

His story had attracted the attention of the whole world, precisely because he was the son of Paul Auster, one of the most famous contemporary novelists and Lydia Davis, also aauthor it’s a successful translator.

Daniel Auster’s drug problems

His drug problems started sinceadolescence, since his parents divorced and his father remarried to another woman. Without the father figure, Daniel started a life made of vices and drugsfrom which he was no longer able to get out.

A few months ago, news arrived that brought the family situation back into the spotlight. Daniel’s 10-month-old daughter was found lifeless in his home, died from overdose.

The authorities immediately pointed the finger at the father, who was arrested and charged with his murder. Investigators have started investigations to understand if the little girl had taken the substances unintentionally or if it was her father. Today man will no longer be able to give his own version of the facts.

The latest pictures circulated on Daniele Auster’s web, are those of the day of the arrest. While he is carried away with his hands behind his back and with the journalists around him who asked him if it was really he who killed the little girl.