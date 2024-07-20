Found dead on cliff in Ischia, partner arrested for mistreatment

The partner of the woman found dead in a cliff in Barano d’Ischia has been arrested for mistreatment: he is said to have attacked her several times in recent years. The first turning point has thus arrived in the investigation into the mystery of the 33-year-old Ukrainian woman, Martha Maria Ohryzkofound lifeless on Sunday morning by the Carabinieri in the area of ​​Via Vatoliere on a slope a short distance from where the two lived.

The Naples Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the arrest of her 41-year-old Russian partner for mistreatment. The body was found in a ditch not far from the trailer where she lived with her partner, who alerted the emergency services and who was detained by the military and the prosecutors of the “weak bands” section of the Naples Prosecutor’s Office on charges of mistreatment. The investigators had questioned the man for a long time in the barracks, then the arrest warrant arrived. On the woman’s body injuries were found that could be the result of the fall but also of previous beatings.