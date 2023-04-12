He was only 26 years old, according to his agency

The world of cinema mourns the untimely passing of Jung Chae-yul. fans of young actress from Zombie Detective they had to say goodbye too soon: she had a whole life and a long career ahead of her. The agency that represented her gave the news of her death. Her funeral will be held strictly private.

L’South Korean actress he was only 26 years old. The causes of the death of the young actress are not known: her management agency has announced to the whole world the untimely death of the model and actress.

Jung Chae-yul she was very well known especially for playing an important role in the series Zombie Detective, which achieved great success with audiences after being broadcast by Netflix.

There Management S announced his disappearance with a message that does not explain the causes of his untimely death. In addition, she has announced that her funeral will be strictly private and will be a sober funeral, despite the popularity of the young actress.

On her latest posts on Instagram, many colleagues and many fans wanted to leave messages of condolence, to say goodbye forever and say goodbye to the young woman South Korean actress aged 26.

We are here to deliver heartbreaking news: Chaeyul has passed away. His funeral will be a private affair according to the wishes of his family, who are sadder than anyone else. We hope you pray for Chaeyu. He rests in peace.

Who was Jung Chae-yul

Jung Chae-yul was born on September 4, 1996 and was 26 years old. Her television debut took place in Devil’s Runawaya Korean survival variety show where models competed against each other.

In addition, he made his big screen debut in 2018 with the film Deep. Many projects on the small screen, such as “Zombie Detective (2020)” in the role of Bae Yoon Mi, with Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Jun Hyun as protagonists.