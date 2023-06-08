No wounds or signs of violence on Marco Conforti’s body: the overdose hypothesis takes hold and that he entered the trunk by himself

The hypothesis that Marco Conforti, the 56-year-old man found lifeless in the trunk of his SUV in Turin last May 28, entered that trunk by himself. Meanwhile, the investigations of the investigators continue, who are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the story in as much detail as possible.

It was last Sunday May 28th when the ex wife di Conforti, worried by her ex-spouse’s lack of answers on the phone and by the absence of his car in the parking lot of the building where he lived, alerted the authorities.

Thanks to a smartphone tracking application, the woman directed the agents in the area Aurora of Turin.

The clue provided by the woman was later confirmed by the complaint of some residents of the neighborhood, who warned of the presence of a badly parked suv on via Rovigo, from which a bad smell.

The agents thus reached the place, identified the vehicle and forced the trunk, finding the same inside lifeless body of the 56-year-old.

How Marco Conforti died

As usual it was opened an investigation on the death of Marco Conforti and the goal was immediately to clarify the causes of death.

The autopsy examination has ruled out any hypothesis of homicidegiven that no signs of trauma or wounds were found on the corpse that would suggest an attack.

Also rejected the hypothesis of heart attack or heart problemsit remains only to wait for the results of the toxicological tests, which could ascertain a death that occurred for overdose.

How it ended up in the trunk

The investigations also serve to clarify the last movements of Conforti, already partially rebuilt, and the ways in which it ended up in the trunk of his SUV.

So far it has been discovered that on May 23, the date of his death, the man spent a day at the beach, in Liguria, together with a friend of his. In the evening the two would be then returned to Turin.

Then Marco went to dinner with friends and in one strip clubs. In the late evening he would then have made two post pay top-ups of 500 euros to a Russian woman. In the room she may have also taken drugs. As stated by acquaintances, the 56-year-old was a cocaine user.

Investigators think he entered the trunk alone. Or that someone who was in his company, noticing the illness, has it hidden in the trunk and then he would flee in fear.