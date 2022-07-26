This sad story once again shows us how pure the hearts of our pets are. Found a dying dog in the house. For days she never left the bathroom, watching over her 59-year-old owner died suddenly in the shower. He never wanted to leave her alone, even though she was no longer here with him.

This story comes to us from a peripheral area of ​​the city of Mantua. A woman died in the shower cubicle of her home. Her body was already in advanced state of decomposition. No one has ever looked for her for days and no one has worried about her, only the neighbors who, hearing a strong smell from the front door, have raised the alarm.

The neighbors immediately called for rescuers. The police opened the door to the house and found not only the 59-year-old woman who died in the shower, but also her dog, dying, severely undernourished and dehydrated. However, she still had the strength to run to meet the rescuers to take them to her human mother.

The dog has been watching over the lifeless woman’s body in the bathroom all this time. The medical examiner, from an initial assessment, said that the woman died a few weeks ago, perhaps for one sickness caused by high temperatures.

The investigators have already ordered, however, an autopsy on the 59-year-old’s body, to better understand the real causes of death, even if all the hypotheses lead to hypothesize a natural death. In the house there are no signs of forced entry, violence, theft or the presence of other people.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dying dog at home, will he recover?

The dog is in very serious condition. The doctors of the kennel of the city of Mantua have already taken care of him. But the worst is feared. Meanwhile, the police are looking for any relatives: perhaps the woman only had one sister who, however, lives outside the city.