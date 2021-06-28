It was found in the cellar with a knife stuck in one eye, lying on my back in the center of the room: Enrico Pellegrini, 52, unemployed, died in the center of Turin, in an elegant condominium in via Principi d’Acaja.

The victim’s brother, Carlo Pellegrini, 48, was tracked down in the night a Rovereto, in Trentino. After a long interrogation in the barracks, was arrested for murder. The carabinieri had set out on his trail after finding the body in the cellar of the condominium where they had both lived forever.

They had been there for a few days lost track of the two brothers, and the father, who could not contact them, raised the alarm. The body had been in the cellar, probably for a few days already. The Fire Brigade had to intervene, at the request of the carabinieri, to break through the first access door to the apartment and, subsequently, of the cellar.

The investigations, coordinated by the prosecutor Delia Boschetto, are entrusted to the military of the Investigative Unit of the Provincial Command of the Arma, who intervened to carry out scientific investigations in search of fingerprints and any other useful clue to reconstruct what happened.

