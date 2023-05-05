The first results of the autopsy performed on the body of Samanta Marchegiano: the 24-year-old found dead in the bathroom of the house

Yesterday Thursday 4 May, the coroner performed an autopsy on the body of Samantha Marchegiano, the 24-year-old found lifeless in the bathroom of the house she shared with her roommates. This examination served to establish the exact cause behind her death.

Family members, the roommate who found her and everyone who knew her are still shocked from this sudden and heartbreaking loss.

The events took place in late afternoon of Tuesday 2 May. Precisely in an apartment located in a building, in via Severino, in the city of Macerata.

The first to ask for the intervention of the doctors was a friend of hers. From what emerged, the girl had entered the bathroom to take a shower. The young woman, no longer hearing her voice, went in to check.

However, it was inside that room that he found her inside the tub, lifeless. From here came the desperate call to the doctors, who soon arrived at the house students.

For Samantha, despite the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive, she was no longer there nothing to do. In fact, the doctors had no choice but to ascertain his death.

The first results of the autopsy performed on the body of Samanta Marchegiano

The investigators immediately decided to start all the investigations of the case. In fact for one thing they have listened to the stories of her friends and then they did all the reliefs appropriate in the home.

The coroner performed the autopsy on Thursday 4 May and from this examination it emerged that the young woman accused a sickness and then it is fell into the tub. Unfortunately falling into the water, it has lost his life.

The doctor also took samples to perform for others histological and toxicological examinations. In the meantime, the magistrate on duty has given the family permission. His funeral will be celebrated on Saturday. Samanta left behind her father Franco, her mother Doriana and her sister Gabriella.