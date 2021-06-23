Antivirus software company McAfee founder John McAfee, found dead in a Spanish prison on June 23, has twice warned of his death. He left messages on his page in Twitter…

On June 23, El Pais newspaper reported that 75-year-old McAfee “committed suicide” in a prison in Barcelona. According to a statement from the Catalan Ministry of Justice, McAfee may have committed suicide. The circumstances and causes of the tycoon’s death are being investigated.

His death became known just hours after the Spanish National Court approved his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on tax charges. On these charges, he faced a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

However, in a message published on October 15, 2020, McAfee noted that he was not going to commit suicide. He stated that he was satisfied with everything and had friends.

Know that if I hang myself like (Jeffrey) Epstein it won’t be my fault John McAfee about the impossibility of their suicide

In addition, in 2019, McAfee warned in another post that if he was ever found dead, it would not be by suicide. According to The Sun, he published a photo of the tattoo with the words “Whackd” (slang, from the English whacked – killed, also “quit the game”). In the post, he accused US officials of sending him threats in “hidden messages.”

Got hints from US officials, essentially saying, “We’re coming for you, McAfee! We’re going to kill you.” I got a tattoo today just in case. If I committed suicide, I didn’t. I was killed. Check my right hand John McAfee about threats and possible death

Also after the death of the creator McAfee on his Instagram page appeared publication. Someone posted a photo showing a black “Q” on a white background. Users have already left several thousand comments and condolences under the post. “They killed him”, “RIP” (RIP, Rest in peace – “Rest in peace”, – approx. “Lenta.ru”), “Epstein 2.0”, “Zero chance that he committed suicide,” – say McAfee subscribers.

McAfee founded McAfee, one of the world’s largest antivirus software developers, in 1987. In 1994, he quit, then in 2010, McAfee was bought by Intel for more than $ 7 billion. Then McAfee moved from the United States to Belize, where he began to study antibiotics. He fled the country after Belize authorities suspected him of illegal possession of weapons and the production of drugs.

McAfee was detained in Spain at the request of the United States in 2020. The kingdom’s court approved his extradition to the United States. The American authorities believe that the 75-year-old businessman has evaded taxes by channeling his income to the accounts of dummies. He was detained at the San Esteve Sesrovires prison in Barcelona.

McAfee has a dubious reputation in the crypto market and is known for his eccentric behavior. In August last year, he was detained and later arrested at a Norwegian airport over lingerie, which he decided to use as a protective mask against the coronavirus. “I am convinced that this is the safest method of protection available, and I refuse to wear anything else for my own health,” said 74-year-old McAfee.

At the end of 2017, he promised to eat his genitals if the bitcoin price does not reach a million dollars by the end of 2020.

In one of his dying messages, McAfee mentioned pedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein: “Know that if I hang myself like (Jeffrey) Epstein, it won’t be my fault.” Epstein was also found dead in prison, according to the autopsy, he committed suicide.

As Cointelegraph.com noted, McAfee created the WHACKD meme in 2019 when he announced that he was launching a cryptocurrency called Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself. It has been reported that he plans to issue an ECR20 token (based on Ethereum). McAfee has repeatedly expressed skepticism about Epstein’s suicide. So, he told reporters that Epstein’s cellmate was taken out of the cell six hours before his death, the cameras were turned off, and the guards in this block were sent home early to clean.

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with creating a criminal network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse girls, including 14-year-olds. He was convicted of similar crimes and allegedly stopped his illegal activities, however, according to some reports, he was in fact engaged in human trafficking until 2019. Epstein was detained on July 6, 2019 in New York. In August of the same year, he took his own life in a prison cell without waiting for a trial.