Antivirus software company McAfee founder John McAfee, found dead in a Spanish prison, left a message in case of death. He warned about this last year in Twitter…

In a message published on October 15, 2020, McAfee notes that he is not going to commit suicide. He stated that he was satisfied with everything and had friends.

“Know that if I hang myself like (Jeffrey) Epstein, it won’t be my fault,” the programmer noted.

Earlier on June 23, it was reported that John McAfee was found dead in a prison in Spain.

McAfee was detained in Spain at the request of the United States in 2020, the court approved his extradition to the United States. According to the American authorities, the 75-year-old businessman dodged taxes by channeling his income to the accounts of dummies. He was detained at the San Esteve Sesrovires prison in Barcelona.

McAfee is widely known in the cryptocurrency space and is also known for his eccentric behavior. In August last year, he was detained and later arrested at a Norwegian airport over lingerie, which he decided to use as a protective mask against the coronavirus. At the end of 2017, he promised to eat his genitals if the bitcoin price does not reach a million dollars by the end of 2020.