A 52-year-old man was arrested for the crime of 76-year-old Venerato Sardu. The motive for the crime is not yet clear. Investigations in progress

Venerated Sardu was found lifeless in his home in Cagliari, precisely in via Ogliastra, in the night between last Friday and last Saturday. The 76-year-old man died following a severe head wound.

It was there that made the dramatic discovery Daughter, who had not been able to contact his father for several hours. Concerned, she went to her house. After trying to get them to open up, with no response, she decided to alert the police. The latter, together with the firefighters, arrived on site in a short time and, after forcing the door, found themselves in front of a shocking scene. Venerable Sardu was down now lifeless.

Not even the healthcare workers they could do nothing to save it. Once they rushed to the house, they were forced to declare his sad death.

Venerato Sardu crime: a 52-year-old man arrested

There is still not much information on the dynamics of the facts, but in the last few hours the news has arrived that the investigators have brought a 52 year old manwho appears to be involved in the crime.

The lifeless body of the 76-year-old is currently at Monserrato Polyclinicpending the autopsy examination and at the disposal of the judicial authority. It would appear that the arrest of the suspect took place after the testimonies of those who knew the victim, including residents of the building in which he lived.

It will now be crucial to examine also i footage from surveillance cameras present in the area, who may have filmed the perpetrator of the crime.

It is not yet clear what framed the 52-year-old and what his statements before the investigators were. Only further investigations by law enforcement will shed light on what it really happened during the night inside the home of Venerato Sardu. We also need to figure out what the motive of the crime.