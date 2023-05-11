Virginia von Furstenberg, nephew of Gianni Agnelli, died: she was 48 years old

Virginia Maria Clara von Furstenberg, the granddaughter of Gianni Agnelli, has died at the age of 48: the woman, who was a stylist, was found dead on the terrace on the first floor of the Hotel Palace in Merano, in the province of Bolzano.

Born in Genoa, she was the daughter of Elisabetta Guarnati and Sebastian Egon von Furstenberg. Her grandparents were Prince Tassilo and Clara Agnelli, sister of the lawyer.

Virginia von Furstenberg was married three times and had five children: the woman, who lived in Milan, had recently had several problems.

In February, in fact, she had left home without giving any more news of herself. On February 18, her father had reported Virginia missing, only to then give the news of her return home. Another brief estrangement occurred last fall.

Virginia’s body was found on the morning of Wednesday 10 May on the first floor of the hotel located in via Cavour. According to a first and partial reconstruction of the investigators, no other people are involved in the affair. Therefore, the woman may have fallen from a higher floor.