VIADANA. The 43-year-old man found dead this morning on the road between Viadana and Boretto (Reggio Emilia) near the bridge over the Po river that connects Lombardy and Emilia lived in Cogozzo di Viadana. According to the testimony of the father, with whom the 43-year-old lived, the man had left the house yesterday evening, after dinner, riding an electric bicycle.

This morning, when the father woke up, seeing that his son hadn’t come home, he went to look for him in a bar in Boretto, a few kilometers from home, a place that the 43-year-old used to frequent. Here, leaning against a fence, he found his son’s bicycle with a flat rear wheel. Meanwhile, the Carabinieri of Viadana have received reports of the presence of a body in the escarpment at the end of the bridge over the Po: the body of the missing cook.

The case is followed by the deputy prosecutor of Mantua Michela Gregorelli who is evaluating all the hypotheses, not excluding that of an investment, which took place during the night, by a pirated motorist who then did not stop to provide assistance. To corroborate this hypothesis, one of the victim’s shoes found on the asphalt, a short distance from the body.