After 34 years from the discovery of the little one Justin Turner, the authorities arrested the father and stepmother. A case that has marked the crime news for three decades and which has finally found the truth.

Justin Turner only had 5 yearswhen March 3, 1989 came found lifeless by his father on a family property. Two days earlier the man had reported him missing.

She said her 5 year old was got on the school bus like every morning, but from that moment on no one had heard from him again and he had never arrived at school. The case remained shrouded in mystery for 34 years, until last Wednesday, when the Court ordered the arrest of Victor Lee Tirner69 years old and of his wife Megan Turner. The latter is not the child's natural mother.

When the case was re-examined, shocking details emerged that shattered the father's story. On that school bus, Justin Turner was not never climbed. He appeared in tears on all the local news, telling how he entered the family camper and found the body of his son, who was only 5 years old. But the investigators realized that after the discovery, the couple had begun to behaving strangely…

The sheriff's words on the case of little Justin Turner

The sheriff himself explained in a statement:

Victor came out of the camper commenting: 'He's there, my son is there. Someone hurt him.' He further claimed that 'he looked dead' and that he had not touched him. An unusual behavior for a father who had just found out about his son's death. For 34 years, the family has never demanded justice or asked for the truth to be shed light. The father never showed a desire to find out what really happened to his 5-year-old son. The investigations focused on the couple and new medical tests brought the truth to light. Justin died of strangulation. This led to the arrest of his father and stepmother.

For the moment no other details on the matter have been released, but the news has already made the news world Tour. After 34 years, the case of that 5 year old is reached a turning point.