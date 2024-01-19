In all likelihood it was an illness due to the death of Maria Antonietta Panico. The woman was not killed, as initially assumed

No femicide. Maria Antonietta Panico had an illness, in all probability, which gave her no chance. This is what the detectives investigating the case of the woman found lifeless on the bed of a house in the Bolghera neighborhood have established. Originally from Puglia, she had been living in Trento for some time. There were no signs of violence.

The body of the 42 year old woman he was found lifeless on the bed, in an apartment in via Vicenza in Trento, in the Bolghera district. It was around 11am on Wednesday 17 January 2024: the autopsy ruled out the presence of trauma or injuries.

There woman lived in Trento, but was originally from Puglia. The woman's ex-husband discovered her body, having arrived at her house when her 16-year-old daughter had called him worried because her mother wasn't answering her. In fact, the girl lived with her father, while Marie Antoinette had a new partner.

The Carabinieri together with the prosecutor Foiera and the medical examiner are investigating. From an initial finding on his body, investigators have not found anything obvious stab wounds. The autopsy will reveal the exact causes of his death.

The Prosecutor's Office has already given a mandate to the doctor Dario Raniera, who has ruled out violent death. Other toxicological and tissue tests will be able to dispel any doubts, even if the times will inevitably be long. It could take up to 90 days. However, the Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation file for murder by unknown personsas per practice.

Maria Antonietta Panico probably had an illness, which was fatal

According to what emerged, the woman may have died a couple of days before the discovery of the woman's body. Investigators have already listened to friends, relatives, neighbors and acquaintances to reconstruct the last hours of her life.

The woman, of Apulian origins, was well known in Trento, also because in 2018 she ran as a candidate in the provincial elections with the list in support of Maurizio Fugatti and in 2020 in the municipal elections with the Trento Unita list in support of the centre-right mayoral candidate Andrea Merler.