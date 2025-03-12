Found dead a man who slept in a clothing container in the prosperity neighborhood in Madrid

A 51 -year -old man has appeared lifeless inside a clothes container in which he spent the night. The deceased has been found in this element for the recycling located in the Plaza de Prosperidad in Madrid. Samur-Civil Protection informs that this person was in cardiorespiratory arrest when he was found on Wednesday afternoon, around 13.30.

Firefighters of the Madrid City Council and Samur teams have come to the place after the call of some neighbors, who said to see someone who did not move inside a container. The door of this was open, so firefighters have proceeded to get the victim, already in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Health officers have been carrying out resuscitation maneuvers for more than half an hour, although they have finally had to confirm the death of man.

Now the National Police assume the investigation to clarify the causes of what happened, although the first information suggests that it is a homeless person who slept or even lived in this container.