The EU Commissioner for Health is confronted with harsh words. The criticism of their EU vaccination strategy is growing – and probably also comes from Jens Spahn.

The European Union’s vaccination strategy has come under fire.

More and more EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides seems to be the target of the discussion.

Jens Spahn is said to have even complained to Angela Merkel about Kyriakides. In Brussels, too, not everyone seems to have a positive opinion of the Cypriot woman.

Brussels – The much-cited light at the end of the Corona tunnel seems to be only slowly brightening up. The vaccination strategy of the European Union is increasingly confronted with criticism. There is not enough vaccine available, the EU ordered too slowly and not in sufficient quantities, is the allegation.

Corona: Vaccination strategy in the EU is under criticism – health commissioner in focus

Criticism is fueled by the fact that significantly more people are vaccinated against Covid-19 in Great Britain or Israel, which are now operating independently of Brussels. The EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides is now increasingly moving into the center of this. The Cypriot woman had been given the responsibility for the vaccination procurement by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but apparently does not seem up to her.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is said to have doubted the skills of the 64-year-olds at an early stage. The fact that Kyriakides should also take time off from work from time to time would also have caused confusion. According to the Bild newspaper Spahn even warned Angela Merkel about the Cypriot woman about her crisis management. The Chancellor took these concerns very seriously and contacted von der Leyen. However, no improvement could be observed.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has come under fire. © Zheng Huansong / imago-images

Corona: guilty party found for vaccination debacle? Spahn is said to have warned Merkel about the EU commissioner

When the contract with AstraZeneca was finalized at the end of August, two and a half months had passed after Spahn had set it up with the health ministers from Spain, France and the Netherlands. The accusation: Kyriakides lacks assertiveness.

Like a supposed insider from Brussels to the Bild newspaper laments that “the vaccine companies don’t even answer the phone” when the EU Commissioner calls. At Spahn it looks different – the CDU politician is put through directly to the boss. Kyriakides has been EU Commissioner since 2019, which she owes above all to her good contacts, as cynically heard from Brussels. The report states: “She made a career in Cyprus because of her family, not because of her qualifications.”

Corona: Criticism of the EU vaccination strategy is growing – Scholz also complains

The procurement of vaccines in Germany is linked to the EU strategy. When the first contracts with manufacturers such as Biontech / Pfizer were negotiated in the summer, the decision was made to distribute them at European level. In Germany, too, the procurement of the vaccine was delegated to Brussels. Overbidding competition for the first registration should be avoided. The 27 member states of the EU opted for community instead of going it alone – a step that was praised by many observers in line with the European spirit.

Half a year after the first negotiations with vaccine companies, however, the tone is different. The EU acted too hesitantly and relied on the wrong manufacturers. Olaf Scholz is said to have complained in an internal meeting that it was “really shit”. The fact is that the EU Commission has concluded contracts with six vaccine manufacturers in the last few months: Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CureVac, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi.

Corona: The EU’s vaccination strategy is running slowly – only three out of six manufacturers are approved

In total, almost two billion vaccine doses were secured. In principle, that is enough for the 450 million EU citizens, but it remains just a promise at the moment. Because so far only vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have been approved.

Another problem is that not all manufacturers were able to procure the desired quantities. The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, for example, recently suffered delays. The result was a dispute for which nobody really felt responsible and at the end of which the EU did not cut a good figure.

Corona: vaccination debacle in the EU? There is almost five times more vaccination in the UK

Nevertheless, the EU intends to stick to its goal of immunizing 70 percent of the adult EU population by summer. This is still realistic, it was said most recently on the part of Ursula von der Leyens. Currently, however, this mark is still a long way off, as the following table shows the vaccination rate in selected countries.

country Vaccination rate in percent 1. Israel 60.1 2. United Arab Emirates 36.0 3. Seychelles 31.4 4. Great Britain 15.5 5. USA 10.1 8. Malta (best EU country) 6.8 10. Denmark & ​​Iceland 10.0 15. Spain 3.8 16. Italy 3.7 23. Germany 3.2 27. Sweden 3.0 33. France & Austria 2.5

It should be noted that vaccination has not yet started in all countries around the world, and procurement is slow in Africa in particular. The EU is therefore well above the global average of 1.4 percent and also ahead of Asia (0.88), South America (0.64) and Africa (0.02). At the same time, the EU (3.16) ranks just behind the pan-European value (3.55) and well behind North America (5.87) *.

The administered vaccine doses against the coronavirus by continent. The EU is above the global average, but behind the pan-European. This is mainly due to the UK rushing ahead. © Screenshot Our World in Data

The European Union is not doing as badly on the global average as some critics claim. But the truth also means that it could have been in a much better position than it is now. After all, the current shortage of vaccines cannot be explained away with colorful graphics. With Stella Kyriakides the guilt could now have got a face. (as)

* Source: Our World in Data: As of February 02, 2021. You can see the full graph with all countries where vaccination has started here see. The data is updated continuously.