The writer José Colmeiro has found by chance an unpublished novel by Manuel Vázquez Montalbán (Barcelona, ​​1939-Bangkok, 2003), according to the Navona publishing house, which announced this Thursday that it will publish the work next autumn, without yet releasing its title. It is believed that it was his first fictional text of his. In 2016, the family of the Catalan writer handed over to the Library of Catalonia the so-called Manuel Vázquez Montalbán Fund, where all the writer’s literary creation is kept, made available to scholars in 2020, once the extensive cataloging work has been completed. Colmeiro found the novel among those documents.

The text was cataloged with the label 1962-1965, information that immediately made Colmeiro think that this is the first work by the Catalan. At that time, Vázquez Montalbán had only published one essay book, Information report (1963), and there were a few years left before he published his first work of poetry (A sentimental education, 1967) and his first narrative works (Remembering Dardé, 1969, and i killed kennedy, 1972). The novel was presented for the Biblioteca Breve prize, as certified by the first page of the found manuscript, which did not win. From there, she was kept in a drawer for unknown reasons. Vázquez Montalbán himself never spoke of her and his family never heard of her existence either.

Details of the interior of the manuscript where the author’s corrections on the paper can be appreciated.

“It is a fundamental finding to understand my father’s work and a novel that has reminded me of his best texts”, commented Daniel Vázquez Sallés, writer and son of Vázquez Montalbán. In a statement, the publishing house Navona explains: “It is a novel narrated in the first person, in which the protagonist is clearly a alter ego by the author himself, which becomes a fascinating chronicle of the 60s in Barcelona, ​​a scathing and ruthless portrait of the Barcelona society of the time, where life in prison and the fight in hiding of Vázquez Montalbán himself appear crudely. . The text gives clues to the life of the writer himself and already anticipates his mature and unmistakable style, with his acid irony and his incorruptible social criticism.

To avoid Franco’s censorship, Vázquez Montalbán decided to give his characters European names. Names like Admunsen, Ilsa or Laarsen, and even changed to Leiden, a small city in Holland, the city where the action takes place, which would be Barcelona, ​​according to the discoverers.

The work, completely finished, was written on a traditional typewriter, in three inks (black, blue and red), and later corrected by hand by the author himself, a fact that certifies that he reviewed and prepared the text before presenting it to the Brief Library Award, probably between 1964 and 1966.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT