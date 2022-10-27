IEA: global energy crisis will accelerate the transition to renewable energy

In the global energy crisis, they found an unexpected benefit for humanity. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the reduction in the supply of fossil fuels from Russia will accelerate the transition to renewable energy in the world. This is reported Reuters with reference to the annual review of the organization.

According to experts, the global energy markets have changed a lot since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The energy crisis that many countries are facing against this background will have serious and long-term consequences – in the long term they can make energy systems more sustainable and safe, the IEA believes.

Experts noted that the lack of supplies of fossil fuels from Russia will have to be filled by alternative energy sources. According to experts, by 2030 global investments in planet-safe energy will double the current level and reach more than two trillion dollars a year.

The IEA said global demand for all fossil fuels has plateaued for the first time in history. At the same time, atmospheric emissions associated with the combustion of hydrocarbons should peak by 2025, as coal consumption will noticeably decrease over the next few years. In addition, according to experts, the demand for natural gas will stabilize by 2030, and the use of oil will stop growing by 2035.

