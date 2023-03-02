history

Rescue teams found a Bolivian man on Saturday 25 February who had been lost in the jungle for almost a month. Jhonatan Acosta, a 30-year-old cocoa farmer, was lost in January in the jungle of Baures-Beni, where he went hunting with his friends. After being rescued, Acosta was transferred to the hospital where he received medical attention. According to local media, Acosta has lost about 17 kilograms. The man tearfully told reporters about his ordeal of eating insects and worms to survive. “It’s amazing. I couldn’t believe people were still looking for me after all this time,” said Acosta.



