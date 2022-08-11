This is the story of a poor purebred dog Chihuahua abandoned in really bad and desperate conditions. He was really very sick when they rescued him. Now the volunteers are taking care of him, to heal him in body and soul. While the Police search for its owner or in any case whoever made such a cruel gesture towards him.

The little one-year-old Chihuahua named Bailey was found huddled in bushes on the East Coast Greenway bike path on July 25, a popular recreation area in Maldena city in the United States of America that is part of Middlesex County in the state of Massachusetts.

To find him a good-hearted person who, as soon as he spotted him, ran to get one blanket wrap it in, before taking it to the local police station. From here, he was immediately taken to an animal hospital in Charlestown before being transferred to the Animal Rescue League’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Bailey weighed a little over a kilo, had hardly any fur left, it was malnourished and dehydrated. The vets immediately gave him treatment to gain weight and medicated baths to heal his skin.

Since he is at Animal Rescue Leaghe, as told by manager Danielle Genter, Bailey has come out of his shell, he begins to to trust of people, it moves more. And he proved to be a really sweet dog. Nobody can understand how they could have abandoned him in those conditions.

Chihuahua abandoned: witnesses and information are sought to find the culprit

The police have launched an appeal to help officers find each information possible to find those responsible for so much cruelty.

Anyone with any useful information should call ARL law enforcement at (617) 426-9170 x110 or email [email protected] ; or the Malden Police Department. When ready, Bailey can be adopted.