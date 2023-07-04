Nature Genetics: genetic targets that prevent blindness discovered

An international team of specialists has found a way to prevent blindness in glaucoma based on the identification of genetic targets. Work results published in the journal Nature Genetics.

In the largest ever global genetic study of a degenerative eye disease, the authors examined genes that may contribute to the development of glaucoma. The scientists relied on data from 2021 that reported 185 previously unknown genes associated with the risk of developing glaucoma. Now the total number of such genes has reached 312.

The discovery will pave the way for new treatments to prevent damage to the retina, which subsequently leads to blindness. Moreover, the global nature of the study showed that most of the identified genes are common to different ethnic groups. This suggests that genetic tests for glaucoma will work effectively in a wide range of patients.

In addition, potential drugs have been identified that could be used to target the genetic targets of glaucoma. Also, for the first time, a link was found between the risk of developing glaucoma, diabetes and immune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

In March 2023, Chinese scientists restored vision in mice with retinitis pigmentosa (one of the main causes of blindness in humans) using the CRISPR genetic editor. This disease is usually caused by mutations in various genes.