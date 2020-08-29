We have found a way to determine who is calling from a hidden number, you need to activate the paid service “Super Caller ID” or order a call detail. All telecom operators have such services. Pavel Myasoedov, director of the Intellectual Reserve company, told the Prime agency about this.

“It is worth remembering that calls from hidden numbers are not always made by scammers. Anyone can call from an unidentifiable number – an acquaintance who has lost his phone, a teacher from a school, or a receptionist from a polyclinic, ”explained Myasoedov. If you need to block such calls, it is not necessary to calculate the callers – you can simply download certain applications, the choice of which is quite wide.

He also clarified that the hidden number service is usually used by companies that want to attract a client with free services for visiting. This function makes it impossible for him to call back.

Earlier it became known how to find out the phone numbers of scammers. The expert advised Russians not to call back to unfamiliar numbers: especially to short, landline, with a code other than +7 and starting at 8-809. Scammers can stimulate the call back by instantly dropping the call after the call so that the victim does not have time to answer.