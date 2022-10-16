EClinicalMedicine: Psychotherapy Eliminates Dementia Symptoms Without Drugs

Scientists from the University of California have found a new way to help relieve the symptoms of dementia patients who feel anxiety or depressive symptoms without the use of drugs. Work results described in the journal EClinicalMedicine.

To do this, the researchers analyzed data from 2.5 million people who had clinical manifestations of depression, anxiety, and also underwent a course of psychological therapy from 2012 to 2019. The experts then reviewed the questionnaires of people with dementia before the start of counseling – a total of 1549 patients. In addition, a control group without dementia, consisting of 1329 people, was included in the study.

It turned out that among people with dementia, psychotherapy was an effective treatment, and 63 percent of the subjects experienced a decrease in symptoms of depression and anxiety. In addition, approximately 40 percent of the participants made a full recovery. In the control group, 70 percent of the volunteers saw an improvement in their symptoms, and 47 percent recovered. The results obtained are also consistent with the findings of earlier studies.

In October 2022, the staff of the University of Cambridge presented a way to detect dementia nine years before clinical manifestations and diagnosis.