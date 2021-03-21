Two Hawaiian historians found a tunnel in which dozens of German soldiers were buried alive in northern France, during the First World War.

In May 1917, the Battle of Aisne broke out, in the context of World War I, during which a French shell fell at the entrances to the tunnel, causing ammunition to explode there.

After the bombing, about 270 German infantry soldiers were trapped for several days, and with the depletion of oxygen, the soldiers suffocated, committed suicide, or asked their comrades to finish them off, and only 3 survived.

The Winterberg tunnel is located near the town of Krone, in northern France.

The First World War was known for the “war of trenches and tunnels”, because of the heavy reliance on it.

After the French took control of the area following the withdrawal of German forces, I forgot the story, because the soldiers are not French.

The task of finding the tunnel was not easy for historian Allen Malinowski and his son, Pierre, as the excavation process could lead to criminal charges against them, in addition to the danger of exploding remnants of that devastating war.

The two assisted a mechanical driller at the site, after they found gas masks, automatic rifles, and the remains of soldiers, which seemed to them evidence of the presence of the tunnel entrance.

The father said in a press interview that every soldier in the tunnel will have a story, considering the discovery of the largest reserves of human materials in the First World War.

The father stated that he hid the excavation site in anticipation of any acts of theft or vandalism, and called the authorities immediately.

The search for the tunnel from the father and son took about 15 years, after the French authorities refused to participate in such an operation.

It seems that the authorities were disturbed by the discovery of the historians, because this would force the government to either open the tunnel completely or protect the site as an archaeological site.

The father hopes that the descendants of the trapped men will be recognized through a comparison of DNA tests.