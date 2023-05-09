“Mum and dad will protect you from up there”: found a note written by Maurizio Beghè and addressed to his two daughters

The investigators found a note in the closet of Maurizio Beghe, which the man had written to his daughters before developing the plan he had studied. “Mom and Dad will protect you from up there. Your dad loves you“. Testifying to the fact that the 61-year-old’s intention was to also take the life of his ex.

A story that has shaken the whole of Italy and on which several are emerging these days backstory and dramatic details.

As is now known, the drama took place on May 5th Cremnago of Inverigoa small town in the province of Como.

Maurizio Beghè, 61 years old, stretched a ambush to his ex-wife, he pointed a gun at her, pulled the trigger and fortunately only grazed her.

The woman managed to get in leak, but she was unable to take the two girls who were with her, who remained like this with their father. The man at that point is barricaded at home and yes taken the life.

Subsequently it emerged that on that very day, Beghè was to be arrested as a result of repeated violent behavior against his ex-wife. Guilty according to him of having taken away his daughters.

The note left by Maurizio Beghè

Sui socialjust before committing a tremendous act, Maurizio Beghè had made it clear that he was about to end it all.

Goodbye friends and not, acquaintances and not, you won’t see me anymore either on facebook or elsewhere I hope that some will remember me every now and then I love you.

This is the post published by the man, under which some acquaintances have added comments to try to do that desist.

Vain attempts, However. Since a few hours later Beghè would have done what everyone knows.

In the subsequent investigations, also made up of searches, a ticket written by the man and left inside a closet.

Few words written by the 61-year-old, addressed to the two daughters of 6 and 8 yearswho according to him must have been the only ones to survive this dramatic event.

“Mom and Dad will protect you from up there. Your dad loves you“: with these few words Beghè suggests that his intention was to also take the life of his ex-wife.