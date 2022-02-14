New Zealand scientists from the University of Otago have found a relationship between the state of the retina and the manifestation of Alzheimer’s disease. This discovery could be a new way to diagnose the disease in the early stages. Research results described in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Experts analyzed the cognitive abilities and data on the state of the nerve fibers of the retina and the ganglion cell layer of more than 865 respondents born between 1972 and 1973, who were followed up to 45 years.

The researchers compared the mental abilities (IQ, processing speed, perceptual thinking, and other criteria) of participants as children and as adults. The researchers found that thicker layers of ganglion cells and retinal nerve fibers were associated with better cognitive performance both in younger and older adults. Those subjects who had a thinner retina showed a reduced speed of mental function and reaction to the information received, experts determined.

In January 2022, experts at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States explained why it is difficult to find effective treatments for neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease. The thing is that the model of the formation of the disease turned out to be more complex than previously assumed. Scientists believe that for therapy it is necessary to use several drugs, as, for example, in the treatment of HIV infection.