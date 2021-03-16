The Association of Agricultural Machinery Dealers has found a new reason to raise prices for vegetables and wheat. In their opinion, an increase in the utilization fee for imported special equipment can lead to this. The organization sent a corresponding letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

In the opinion of the authors of the appeal, such a step would be appropriate in the context of the dominance of imports and overstocking of domestic factories. But at the moment, the share of imported cars is gradually and steadily decreasing, and Russian equipment is sold out for many months ahead.

The letter stresses that the Russian agricultural machinery fleet is in dire need of renovation and expansion. “Given the aging fleet and the lack of equipment, it will take years to ensure the proper level of mechanization, and additional restrictive measures will only aggravate the situation,” the authors of the document said.

The chairman of the association, Alexander Altynov, drew attention to the fact that an increase in the collection could lead to a number of negative consequences for the industry, including an increase in prices for agricultural products up to 1.5 percent. In particular, we are talking about such goods as wheat, potatoes and other vegetables.