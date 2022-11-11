PNAS: copper-binding proteins have emerged as a new avenue for cancer treatment

Scientists at Chalmers University of Technology have found a new way to treat cancer: copper-binding proteins. Conclusions of the work described in the PNAS journal.

The thing is that for active growth and spread, cancer cells need Memo1 proteins that bind copper ions. Also, the human body requires this metal to perform important biological processes. Previous studies have shown that cancer patients have elevated levels of copper in tumor cells and serum, which means that cancer cells need more copper than healthy cells.

The authors observed that when Memo1 interacts with copper, the metal’s toxic redox reactions are blocked. This makes the tumor dependent on a lot of copper, because the increased levels can trigger chemical reactions that are harmful to cancer cells.

The researchers also found that Memo1 can form a group with another copper-binding protein, Atox1. Previously, it was observed that this molecule, with the help of copper, promotes the movement of cancer cells and the subsequent formation of metastases. The results show that copper and copper-carrying proteins may become new targets for cancer treatment.

In November 2022, University of Montreal staff created a new DNA-based cancer drug delivery system. It is a molecular nanotransporter that was inspired by protein carriers.