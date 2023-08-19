Historian and journalist Valery Burt told Moslenta about the German trace in the history of the Abrikosov confectionery factory, famous in Russia. The owner of the “Partnership A.I. Abrikosov” Alexey Nikolaevich Abrikosov learned to run a family business from the German Ivan Hoffmann.

“He taught the young man to order and accuracy, introduced him to accounting and bookkeeping. And in general, he showed how great things are done, ”Burt explained.

Abrikosov inherited the business from his father Ivan Stepanovich. Alexey Ivanovich married the daughter of the tobacco and perfume magnate Agrippina Musatova. The father-in-law gave the entrepreneur five thousand rubles, which he invested in the enterprise.

