Found a drug trafficking to traffic between Morocco and Ceuta

A narrow gallery, underpinned with wood and located 12 meters deep, with all probability built to introduce drugs from Morocco to an industrial Ceutí polygon, it has been the shocking finding made on Wednesday by the Civil Guard.

It is the third phase of the so -called ‘Operation Hades’, arising from a complaint of the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and directed by the judge of the National Court María Tardón, and remains open waiting to determine where the tunnel found exactly flows.

Throughout the morning, in the middle of striking security measures, an operation with Civil Guard Central Units (UCO, Information Headquarters, Subso’s Recognition Unit, Subso’s Recognition, Internal Affairs, Internal Affairs and the GAR), as well as agents of the Andalusia area and of the Ceuta Command itself.

Finally, in one of those ships what they were looking for has appeared: a cavity of an approximate depth of 12 meters, which gave way to an underground gallery, which passed towards the border with Morocco.

It is, as reported by the Armed Institute in a statement, of a narrow construction, underpired with wood that could have been used to transport drugs across the border.

In the ‘Hades’ operation, the Civil Guard has so far dismantled several criminal organizations that introduced large amounts of hashish in the hidden peninsula in large -tonnage vehicles.

In the last three weeks, 14 arrests have been made, two of them civil guards and another a Ceuto deputy, and three trucks that hid over 6,000 kilos of hashish in double funds have been located and apprehended.

Legal sources have indicated to Efe that it is not ruled out that this new finding leads to new arrests.