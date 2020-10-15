Coronavirus can cause dangerous neuronal death in patients with mild COVID-19. This is reported by the Brazilian edition of G1, citing a study by doctors.

Based on the medical cases that more than 70 doctors in Brazil have encountered, scientists have found new consequences of coronavirus infection on the brain. It turned out that COVID-19 can have a negative effect on the human brain, both in patients with a severe form of the disease and in asymptomatic patients. The results of the study showed that the virus contributes to significant changes in the structure of the cerebral cortex and regions responsible for memory, attention and speech. It has been suggested that because of this, COVID-19 can trigger the development of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

In the course of scientific work, it turned out that the coronavirus infects astrocytes, which provide communication between cell neurons. The group of patients under observation included people who recovered from COVID-19 more than two months ago, but again turned to doctors with complaints of severe headaches, drowsiness, memory impairment, convulsions. “According to patients, they have never experienced such symptoms before,” – said one of the study authors, Dr. Clarissa Lin Yasuda (Clarissa Lin Yasuda).

Scientists emphasized that the fact of disruption of the brain in critically ill patients seems to be expected, while the presence of degenerative diseases in patients who were treated without hospitalization is surprising. “We still do not know how serious these injuries are and whether they are temporary or irreversible,” concluded Lin Yasuda.

The doctors concluded that the new research should stimulate the search for new treatments for coronavirus. In particular, the possibility of using drugs that will prevent the virus from affecting astrocytes is being considered.

Earlier, American doctors said that one in seven people infected with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 may show brain damage. Symptoms vary greatly, from minor seizures to stroke. About half of the patients with neurological symptoms were 71 years old, and more than 66 percent of them were men.