A chocolate that Queen Victoria ordered 121 years ago was found in its original box inside a Boer War helmet in Norfolk County, eastern England.

Major British confectionery companies such as Cadbury, Freei and Rowntree made chocolate in 1900 to boost the spirits of soldiers who fought during the Second Boer War in South Africa, although it is not certain which company made the exact chocolate bar. .

The National Heritage Foundation said in a press release this week that the chocolate box and helmet belonged to Baronet Eighth Baronet Henry Edward Baston Bedingfield, who fought in that war.

Employees and family members of Baston Bedingfield found a box of chocolates in the Uxburg Hall of the charity among the properties of his daughter, Francis Grithead, who died last year at the age of 100, according to “CNN”.

His daughter “played a pivotal role in saving the 539-year-old building from sale at auction in 1951 before donating it to the National Heritage Foundation with her mother Sybil and her cousin Violet.”

The property’s curator, Lynsey Coombs, told CNN on Thursday that the chocolate bar is completely intact, but that it has deteriorated a bit now. You can still see brown, but it is not very appetizing for Easter. “

Coombs added that perhaps Henry wanted to keep the box of chocolates as a souvenir from the Queen or forgot about her, or maybe he just didn’t like the chocolate at all.

Combs noted that the companies “Cadbury”, “Fry” and “Rowntree” initially refused to put their name on the chocolate because they were peace advocates, from the Religious Society of Friends, who opposed the war in South Africa.

Ultimately, Combs said, the companies bowed to Queen Victoria’s request and produced 100,000 boxes of chocolate, with many of them being kept by the soldiers.

The National Heritage Foundation said the boxes, inscribed with letters from the Queen who ruled between 1837 and 1901, contained half a pound of chocolate.

For the time being, the establishment keeps the chocolate bar wrapped in acid-free tissues and stored in a space with stable temperatures and humidity until you live another 100 years.