A boat from the Red Cross of Bizkaia participates in the rescue work of a corpse in the Portugalete estuary. Red Cross

The body of a person was found this Tuesday floating in the Portugalete estuary (Bizkaia), the Basque Security Department reported. The body has been notified in the water at 7:00 by a citizen who has given the notice to Emergencies. The first investigations indicate that it would be an 82-year-old man who had been missing since Monday in Santurtzi.

The Ertzaintza had been looking for this man since Monday afternoon who, apparently, had not shown up for his appointment with the doctor and had not returned to his home in Santurtzi either. Autonomous police agents swept the Biscayan municipality until dawn without any success. Finally, his body has appeared lifeless this morning in the waters of the estuary in Portugalete.

The Ertzaintza and Salvamento Marítimo have taken charge of the work of rescuing the corpse. The Biscay Firefighters have also joined these tasks.