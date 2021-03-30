An employee of the American charity Goodwill Industrie found $ 42,000 in $ 100 bills inside two donated old jackets.

Staff employee Andrea Lessing first thought the money was fake, only to realize with the head of the organization that it was real.

Lessing was sorting and inspecting the clothes when she found the money.

According to the “RT” website, she said in an interview with the local radio: “My daughter’s birthday is in July. I could have kept the money and hold a party, but that will hurt me forever because I took something that was not mine.”

Lessing reported the missing money, and the organization in Oklahoma was able to track down the owner and return it to the clothing donor.

And the owner of the money gave part of the sum to the girl who said, “I made the right decision, and if I did something good, it would return to me.”