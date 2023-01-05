Over the plains of Nazca, a province 320 kilometers southeast of Lima, rise hundreds of drawings of plants, animals, and humanoid figures that can only be seen from the clouds. Some reach 270 meters. Discovered in 1927, thanks to aviation, the Nazca lines are still a mystery today.

But the contributions of academics have not stopped. If in the last century the American anthropologist Paul Kosok and the German archaeologist María Reiche dedicated their lives to it, since 2004 a team from the University of Yamagata, Japan has continued the task. His last great discovery was announced last December: 168 new geoglyphs near this Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“We have found 50 human figures, as well as birds, cats, snakes and many linear and trapezoidal figures,” said researcher Masato Sakai. Since the start of the project, Japanese scientists have found 358 figures in total. It is a joint work with archaeologists from the area, artificial intelligence and field work.

The silhouette of an animal, traced on a hillside in Nazca and recently discovered by Japanese scientists.

The big question for Sakai and his team is what those who inhabited the region between the 1st and 8th centuries AD wanted to communicate with these representations. Alien spacecraft landing.

But the question is not only why but how. It is inexplicable how the Nazca people achieved by extracting rock and earth that these designs remained intact for centuries. And how could they make such perfect strokes without being able to appreciate them from the air. “We need to know the exact location of the lines to prevent them from being turned into houses or from local people using the area for agriculture,” adds project leader Masato Sakai. That is one of the dangers that threaten the Nazca lines: that the pampa be violated.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The discoveries have not stopped. In October 2020, archaeologists from the Ministry of Culture found a 37-meter-long cat on a sandy hill. It seemed to be resting. In the middle of the desert, the Nazca geoglyphs still arouse the astonishment of a civilization that has not yet deciphered them.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region