new Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS, has been discharged due to shortness of breath after recovering from a corona infection. Shah was admitted to AIIMS at around 11 am on Saturday.

Amit Shah was admitted to the cardio neuro tower of AIIMS. He was admitted to AIIMS for post-covid treatment after recovering from Corona and was discharged on 31 August. After this, he was facing respiratory problems. He was again admitted to AIIMS on Saturday.

Shah was active despite being admitted

Amit Shah was continuously active in his work despite being admitted to AIIMS. On Thursday, Shah laid the foundation stone of a ₹ 229 crore 24X7 water supply scheme in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat through videoconferencing. This scheme has been started due to the ‘Seva Week’ being celebrated to commemorate PM Modi’s birthday.

The plan was started from the hospital

Inaugurating the scheme, Shah had said, ‘A healthy and prosperous India has always been Modi’s pledge. This scheme reflects the Modi government’s resolve of ‘Har ghar water’, which will give the people of Gandhinagar 24 hours and 365 days of pure drinking water and they will avoid diseases. ‘ Shah had said that everyone should make this ‘service week’ meaningful with their efforts.

Had previously worked in the hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah was found corona positive on 2 August last month, after which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On August 14, his corona test came negative. However, 4 days after that, on August 18, he was admitted to AIIMS for post-covid care. During that time he also handled the work of the ministry from the hospital itself.