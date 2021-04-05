D.he post-colonial and identity-political theory formation, which began primarily in the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, is inconceivable without reference to Jacques Derrida’s deconstruction, Michel Foucault’s discourse analysis, and Antonio Gramsci’s political analyzes. In terms of theoretical history, this goes by the name of “French Theory” in relation to the two French, the reference to Gramsci suggests something like “Sardinian Theory”. The identity-political convictions represented by a not inconsiderable part of the American academic left, which amount to transforming the university into a “safe space” and the academic discourse into a den of denomination, are the academic export hit par excellence. It should not be forgotten that Foucault’s current reception is a “reimport”. Foucault was first “exported” to the United States, only to reappear in Europe in a different form.

James Miller published his Foucault biography in 1993 with the telling title “The passion of Michel Foucault”. In it, to put it somewhat polemically, the French thinker becomes an intellectual successor of the pilgrim fatherswho embarked on the Atlantic route due to religious oppression and existential hardship. According to Miller, escaping to the United States and experiencing the gay subculture of San Francisco in the 1970s radically changed Foucault and his thinking. The writings of the 1970s, especially the books on “Sexuality and Truth,” were read as autosociobiographies. In this newspaper (December 5, 1995) the review of the German translation of Miller’s work said: “In an almost voyeuristic manner, Miller tears the mask off of Foucault’s ‘hermetic’ texts, which he dubbed, to reveal their genesis and The underlying intellectual productive force can be traced back primarily to the intimate life of the author. “

According to Miller, Foucault found his sexuality and identity in the gay subculture and with the help of drug experiments in the Arizona desert. This view of Foucault was actually something new. As a result, there were numerous publications that were decisive for the reimportation to Europe and which made Foucault the “discourse founder” of “Identity Politics”.

Identity-political edification literature

This reception in the United States can be described as a reaction to the cultural and intellectual struggles that had kept society, media and politics in suspense under the heading “Culture Wars”. The Foucault introductory literature was buzzing and transformed into an identity-political edification literature. Above all, Foucault’s writings on sexuality were quickly translated and received. His historical studies of sexuality (as a form of truth production by subjects about themselves) and the subsequent investigations into the aesthetics of existence (as a form of non-identitarian truth production) were mixed up with one another.

Foucault began to narrow down questions of identity politics. Foucault uses queer and LGBTQ studies today for what Mark Lilla put in the New York Times in 2016, a “moral pedagogy” of what she sees as a heteronormative and hegemonic majority society. Some things, it seems, got lost on the passage to Europe.

One of the most important theorists of the postcolonial is Edward Said. In his epoch-making book “Orientalism” from 1978, Said amalgamates two theorists who are elementary for his project: Michel Foucault and Antonio Gramsci. Roughly speaking, for Said, Orientalism is “a system of knowledge about the Orient” that declares the East to be the antipode of Western rationality and that has justified colonialism and imperialism. Foucault, whose “work”, as Said writes, he “owes a great deal”, becomes a pillar saint. Said’s handling of Foucault’s writings is ideal and strategic.