Fouad L. (32), suspected of the murder of his neighbor Marlous, neighbor Romy and general practitioner Jurgen Damen, goes to the Pieter Baan Center to be examined. The Rotterdam resident partly confessed in the first interrogations, but now invokes his right to remain silent. His story is juxtaposed with that of dozens of witnesses and camera images.
Adrianne de Koning
Latest update:
14:23
