All foster families will receive the status of large families, regardless of the form of placement of the child, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Ministry of Labor.

“The norms of the decree will also apply to adopted children in a large family, since there are no differences between adopted and natural children, in accordance with the Family Code of the Russian Federation. In addition, foster families will also receive this status, regardless of the form of placement of the child in them, ”the ministry explained to Izvestia.

In the Russian Federation, they want to provide such a status to all families where three or more children are brought up under 18 years old, or up to 23 years old if the child continues full-time education. The corresponding draft decree on a unified approach to determining this status has already been prepared by the Ministry of Labor, Izvestia was told in the department. In the future, it will be considered in the government, and then the president must sign the document.

Now the status of such families and support measures for them are decided by the regions themselves, and often local authorities define the criteria in different ways: if in Kamchatka a family remains large until the first child reaches 21 under certain conditions, then in the Lipetsk region – up to 24 years of the eldest child, explained Member of the Russian Bar Association Emma Kazgerieva. Support measures are not the same: if federal assistance, in the form of early retirement for the mother, is due to all large families, then regional benefits differ.

The only federal document that stipulates support for such families was Presidential Decree No. 431 “On Measures of Social Support for Large Families” dated May 5, 1992. It is he who gives the regional authorities the authority to determine the categories of families that are classified as such and need additional social support “taking into account national and cultural characteristics in the socio-economic and demographic development of the region.”

Read the details in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

For each according to needs: which families will now be considered large families