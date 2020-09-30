New Zealand is the only part of the now submerged Zealandia that still protrudes from the sea. Researchers have now found fossils of a penguin species there, which suggest that millions of years ago the ancestor of all people wearing tails waddled across this eighth continent.

NNew Zealand seems to be a real penguin paradise. Three species of these fascinating creatures are native to the area all year round: the yellow-eyed penguin, the crested penguin and the little penguin, the smallest penguin in the world. In the southern hemisphere, however, people wearing tails were not always that small. About 60 million years ago, a giant penguin is said to have lived in New Zealand, which was as big as a human.

So it’s no wonder that Massey University researchers there now came across an ancient representative of the penguins. They discovered fossils of a previously unknown and unfortunately extinct species, around three million years old, on the North Island of New Zealand. They named this representative of the crested penguins Eudyptes atatu. The scientists assume that it is a previously missing link between the primeval penguins and those still living today. The research team wrote a post on the science portal about their results phys.org.

Crested penguins have been around New Zealand for millions of years

A surprise! Until now it was assumed that this genus, which lives today in the remote wilderness of Fiordland and Stewart Island, has only been at home in the South Pacific island area for a good 7,000 years.

This gives us an important insight into the development of the crested penguins and underlines the importance of the New Zealand continent for the development of sea birds.

At that time New Zealand was still part of the Zealandia continent. It sank in the ocean around 50 to 35 million years ago – except for New Zealand. The prehistoric continent had an area of ​​a good two million square kilometers and, according to the researchers, was probably the home of all penguins still alive today.

Thanks to the fossil finds – including skull and wing bones – the researchers were finally able to establish a connection between the modern dress-coat wearers and their ancestors. The eponymous word of the newly discovered species E. atatu comes from the Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand. It means dawn and is meant to refer to the beginning of our knowledge of the crested penguin genus.

Our growing fossil record suggests that Zealandia was an incubator of penguin diversity, where the first penguins likely evolved and later dispersed.

The zoologists around the scientist Daniel Thomas compared the found fossils with the bones of crested penguins still living today. They found that E. atatu looked quite similar to the modern species. So he probably also had a yellow feather stripe over his eyes. But it probably had a slimmer beak, which indicates that it had a different diet. Today crested penguins eat mainly small fish, krill and crustaceans.

E. atatu can either be a direct ancestor or a closely related species of modern crested penguins. To find out more, the researchers compared the data of the species with each other. Their result: E. atatu is not an ancestor, but a sibling of today’s crested penguins. And all modern penguins very likely descend from his ancestor, who also lives in Zealandia.

New Zealand is a bird paradise

The researchers assume that this ancestor – as mentioned at the beginning – developed around 60 million years ago, was the size of a person and weighed around 100 kilograms.

Depending on the season, up to 13 species of penguins live in New Zealand. That makes it the country with the most of these waddling birds. And not only that: More than a third of all 80 native seabird species can not be found anywhere else in the world.

