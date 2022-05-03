Bangkok. Fossils of mollusks that lived at the same time as the dinosaurs have been discovered embedded in the pavement of the streets of Bangkok.

“77 fossils of ammonoids”, which are marine creatures that lived 66 million years ago, probably in Africa, were found, he declared Tuesday to the Afp Preecha Saithong, from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment.

The conch-shaped fossils, which measure between two and 12 centimeters, were photographed by a passerby who posted the photos on social media, sparking the curiosity of the authorities.

Local media reported that the sidewalk was refurbished two years ago and that the remains could then be placed as decoration by the workers in charge.

Ammonoids are the most common fossils and are sold all over the world as tourist souvenirs in destinations as diverse as Morocco or Madagascar.