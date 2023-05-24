Madrid. Fossils of a tiger-sized saber-toothed creature called inostrancevia, which until now have only been found in Russia, have also been found in South Africa.

This suggests that it migrated 11,000 kilometers across the supercontinent Pangea 252 million years ago, during the Permian-Triassic Extinction, or Great Dying.

His trip to South Africa allowed him to fill a gap in a distant ecosystem that had lost its top predators, say the authors of new research published in the journal Current Biology.

During the so-called Great Dying, massive volcanic eruptions triggered catastrophic climate change, wiping out nine out of 10 species and paving the way for dinosaurs.

The extinction lasted up to a million years, at the end of the Permian. During that time, the fossil record shows drama and upheaval as species struggled to gain a foothold in their changing environments.

An animal that exemplified this instability was the inostrancevia.

All of the large predators of the late Permian in South Africa disappeared long before the mass extinction at the end of that period. Pia Viglietti, a postdoctoral researcher at the Chicago Field Museum in the United States, and co-author of the study, explained that they found that inostrancevia “occupied that niche for a brief period.”

The creature looked like a “top predator. It was a gorgonopsian, proto-mammalian group that included the planet’s earliest saber-toothed predators,” he added. It was the size of a tiger and probably had the skin of an elephant or rhinoceros, although vaguely reptilian in appearance, it was part of the group that includes modern mammals.

Prior to this new work, inostrancevia had only been found in Russia, but while examining the fossil record of the South African Karoo Basin, Viglietti’s colleague Christian Kammerer identified the fossils of two different large predators than those normally found. in the region.

“The fossils themselves were very unexpected,” Viglietti said. It is not clear how they got from what is now Russia or how long it took them to cross Pangea and reach what is now South Africa. But being away from home was just one of the things that made fossils special.

“When we compare the ranges and ages of the other large predators in the area, the Gorgonopsian rubidgeinos, With the inostrancevia fossils, we found that the local carnivores actually disappeared long before even the major extinction we see in the Karoo: by the time other animals begin, they were already gone.

“We have shown that the shift in groups of animals that occupied apex predator roles occurred four times in less than 2 million years around the Permian-Triassic mass extinction, which is unprecedented in the history of life. terrestrial,” added Christian Kammerer, first author of the study, curator of paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and research associate at the Chicago Field Museum.