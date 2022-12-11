Fossils | A 100 million year old fossil was found in Australia – Video shows the skull of a swan lizard

The swan lizard’s head and body partially preserved together are a rare find, because the pieces usually separate from each other due to the long neck.

Australians paleontologists announced a huge discovery last week. In the remote McKinley area of ​​Queensland, a landowner had found a swan lizard fossil just a little below the ground’s surface. According to a group of paleontologists, the age of the find is 100 million years. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

A research team led by Dr. Espen Knutsen and a swan lizard fossil in Queensland in October 2022.

Plesiosaurs i.e. swan lizards are still quite poorly known. The fossil found in the outback of Australia helps researchers to get more information about the number of species of long-necked swan lizards, among other things. The discovery also gives a better understanding of the number of an early member of the same group, Elasmosaurus, and its species during the Early Cretaceous.

“When the landowner sent me a picture of the skull he found just a little deeper than the surface of the earth, it was absolutely incredible. So far, we have seen only one skull found in the museum’s collection,” Superintendent of Paleontology, Ph.D Espen Knutsen says in the video.

Swan lizard skull.