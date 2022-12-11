Sunday, December 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fossils | A 100 million year old fossil was found in Australia – Video shows the skull of a swan lizard

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

The swan lizard’s head and body partially preserved together are a rare find, because the pieces usually separate from each other due to the long neck.

Australians paleontologists announced a huge discovery last week. In the remote McKinley area of ​​Queensland, a landowner had found a swan lizard fossil just a little below the ground’s surface. According to a group of paleontologists, the age of the find is 100 million years. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

A research team led by Dr. Espen Knutsen and a swan lizard fossil in Queensland in October 2022. Picture: QUEENSLAND MUSEUM

Plesiosaurs i.e. swan lizards are still quite poorly known. The fossil found in the outback of Australia helps researchers to get more information about the number of species of long-necked swan lizards, among other things. The discovery also gives a better understanding of the number of an early member of the same group, Elasmosaurus, and its species during the Early Cretaceous.

See also  World Cup football | An ex-national team player and a dissident arrested in Iran were released on bail

“When the landowner sent me a picture of the skull he found just a little deeper than the surface of the earth, it was absolutely incredible. So far, we have seen only one skull found in the museum’s collection,” Superintendent of Paleontology, Ph.D Espen Knutsen says in the video.

Swan lizard skull. Picture: QUEENSLAND MUSEUM

Plesiosaurus or swan lizard. Picture: JAMES KUETHER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

#Fossils #million #year #fossil #Australia #Video #shows #skull #swan #lizard

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Don't believe the lie that pain makes you better": Francesco's mother, the 18-year-old hit by a drunk girl in Rome last October, returns to social media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result