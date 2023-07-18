NY. An unusual find in China suggests some early mammals hunted dinosaurs for dinner.

The fossil is of two entwined skeletons of a badger-like creature biting into a small beaked dinosaur. It was found at a site called the “Chinese Pompeii,” where mud and debris from ancient volcanoes buried many creatures alive.

“It appears to be a prehistoric hunt, captured in stone, like a frozen image,” paleontologist Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the study, said by email.

The fossil, described Tuesday in the magazine Scientific Reports, shows two creatures from the Cretaceous period, 125 million years ago.

Although the mammal is much smaller, the researchers believe it was attacking the dinosaur when the volcanic flow trapped them, said study author Jordan Mallon, a paleobiologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature. The mammal is perched on top of the dinosaur, its paws gripping the jaw and one hind leg while its teeth sink between the ribs.

“I’ve never seen a fossil like this,” Mallon said.

The hypothesis that mammals ate dinosaur meat already existed, since another fossil revealed that a mammal died with dinosaur meat in its bowels. But the new finding suggests that the mammals possibly hunted dinosaurs several times their size and weren’t just eating carrion, Mallon said.

“This turns the old story on its head,” Brusatte said. “We always thought of the Age of Dinosaurs as a time when dinosaurs ruled the world and tiny mammals hid in the shadows in terror.”

The authors acknowledge that there have been falsified fossils from that part of the world, and that they took this into account when initiating the investigation. But after preparing the skeletons and analyzing the rock samples, he said, they determined that the fossil found by a farmer in 2012 was authentic, and invited other scientists to study it.

The mammal in the fossil is Repenomamus robustus, about the size of a domestic cat, Mallon said. The dinosaur, Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis, about the size of a medium dog, had a beak like a parrot’s.

This species was probably herbivorous, but other dinosaurs probably ate both. After all, a dinosaur was more likely to eat a mammal than the other way around, Mallon said.

“But now we know that mammals could fight back, at least sometimes,” he said.